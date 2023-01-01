SIFC to continue working: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the recently-instituted Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would continue to work as before to lay the foundations to fast-track foreign investments, particularly from Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, who called on him, highlighted energy, infrastructure, agriculture, IT and manpower as potential sectors of cooperation. The Saudi ambassador congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and conveyed the best wishes and greetings on behalf of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, as well as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic and deep-rooted ties. He thanked the Saudi government for its consistent support for Pakistan’s economic stability and development. He particularly mentioned the large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and requested the Saudi side to continue to extend all possible facilitation to them.

Prime Minister Kakar lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership and said that Saudi Arabia could always count on Pakistan as its trusted and reliable partner. Ambassador Nawaf reiterated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were bound together in a fraternal relationship, which was characterized by mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation on all bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

Looking forward to advancing trade, investment ties with UAE: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that he looked forward to working with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on advancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and energy.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on him here, expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic and financial stability. The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the prime minister on his assumption of office.

Prime Minister Kakar thanked the UAE government for the warm congratulatory messages and said that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties. He also wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 Summit later this year. The prime minister also emphasized the important role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and sought the UAE government’s continued support to them.

Ex-Senator Saif Magsi calls on PM: Former Senator Saif Magsi on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Saif Magsi congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes. The prime minister thanked Saif Magsi for the good wishes.

Meanwhile, former Provincial Minister Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki and Agha Shakeel Durrani called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The two leaders congratulated the Caretaker PM on assuming the office and extended best wishes to him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The caretaker prime minister thanked both the leaders for their best wishes.

Moreover, Nawab Jangayz Khan Marri, former provincial minister of Balochistan, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. During a meeting, Nawab Jangayz Marri congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed his good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The caretaker prime minister thanked Nawab Marri for his good wishes.