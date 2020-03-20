Sindh CM asks people to go into ‘three-day isolation’ amid COVID-19 fears

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has appealed to people to isolate themselves for three days as his administration is making all-out efforts to stem the proliferation of the novel coronavirus which has infected at least 249 people in the province as of Friday.

“Please stay home to protect yourself and your loved-ones,” he said while presiding over a meeting of the provincial task force on the viral outbreak in the province.

Attendees at the meeting included the provincial chief secretary, police chief, cabinet members, military and paramilitary Rangers officials, and representatives of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and others.

The meeting was informed that a total of 249 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in the province. Of them, 151 are in Sukkur – all of them pilgrims who returned from the Taftan border crossing, while the rest are elsewhere in the province – mostly in Karachi.

“We have conducted another 402 tests in Sukkur. The reports are awaited,” a health official informed the meeting.

The officials said that patients coming from Taftan have also been shifted to a quarantine centre in Larkana, where 83 tests have recently been conducted.

“We have grave concern about local transmission of the virus. Around 51 cases of local transmission have emerged and the situation will get worse if it continues. This is why we are asking people to not go outside,” the chief minister said.