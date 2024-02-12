Sindh govt organized a three day Boot Camp program

F.P Report

Karachi: The College Education Department, Government of Sindh has organized a three day Boot Camp program with different activities scheduled for each of the three days. On its first day, boot camp was organized with students today on 12th February, 2024 at Khatoon-e-Pakistan Govt.

Girls Degree College Karachi, bringing together male and female students from various colleges across the city. The primary objective was to engage students in the pivotal task of shaping a monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework. This event served as a platform for students to actively contribute their perspectives and insights toward the development of this essential framework. Recognizing the significance of student input, the department emphasized the invaluable role that young minds play in shaping educational policies and practices.

By involving students in the M&E framework development process, the department aims to ensure that it accurately reflects the needs and experiences of those directly impacted by educational initiatives.

This initiative underscores the department’s commitment to fostering a collaborative approach to educational development, empowering students to influence positive change within their educational environment.