Speech of Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Glorious victory of the Islamic republic of Iran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Your Excellency Mr. Jilani,

Honorable Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for giving us the honor of attending this ceremony on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the National Day of Iran.

Excellencies, Olamay-e Aalam, Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear guests;

Assalam-u-alaykum,

You are most welcome. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all of you for attending this ceremony.

It is an honor to celebrate this occasion in the friendly, brotherly, and neighbourly country of Pakistan. The existence of numerous historical, geographical, ethnic, linguistic cultural, and religious commonalities and links has created deep and unbreakable relations between Iran and Pakistan. Iran was the first country to recognize the independent Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan was the first country to recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran after the victory of the revolution. The ties between the two countries have been established in such a way that there has been no territorial and border dispute between the two, and now we have strong relations in various fields.

Having been built upon such solid foundations and given Iran’s foreign policy to accord priority to neighbors, ephemeral incidents can never fluctuate the relations between the two countries.

Our two countries have close viewpoints on many regional, international, and Islamic world issues, and closely cooperate and mutually support each other in the regional and international organizations and forums.

Considerable steps have been taken in bilateral economic and trade relations over the recent years. The approach of developing relations with the neighbors by H.E. Dr. Raiisi, the Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has given more momentum to these relations. The opening of common border crossings points and common border markets, one of which was inaugurated last year with the presence of the heads of the two governments, was a manifestation of the economic relations’ enhancement and constitutes a fundamental development to connect the important ports of Karachi and Gwadar with the strategic port of Chabahar in Iran. Last year, the trade value between the two countries exceeded 2.5 billion dollars last year, and the two countries aim to reach the figure of 5 billion dollars.

Dear guests, the Islamic Revolution of Iran was called the most important event of the 20th century and brought a new discourse to the political literature of the world. Self-confidence, and political, cultural, and economic independence were the gifts of the Islamic Revolution and the main elements of the said discourse.

Based upon this discourse, my country at the national level has made tremendous scientific, industrial, cultural, medical, and technological achievements, including nanotechnology and fundamental cells, nuclear technology for peaceful uses, and aerospace technology for peaceful uses of outer space, despite the obstacles created by arrogant powers.

At the regional and international levels, the Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued the independent foreign policy and the support of the Muslim world, the effects of which can be seen in the all-round support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate struggles of the Palestinians and the Resistance Front against the Zionists Regime to prevent the materialization of its dream for occupying a larger part of the Islamic world.

Lastly, I would like to congratulate the people and the Government of Pakistan on the successful holding of the nationwide election. We hope that the new government in Pakistan will bring more progress and prosperity to the people of Pakistan.

Excellencies, dear guests, I thank all of you again for your valuable presence at this event.

Wish you all the Best, Prosperity, and Health

Long live Iran and Pakistan Friendship