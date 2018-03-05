Sindhu wins PP-30 by-polls

F.P. Report

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) backed independent candidate Yasir Zafar Sindhu has won by-polls in the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-30 Sargodha, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 137 polling stations suggested.

Sindhu bagged 42,736 votes. He was followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee Sajid Mehmood, who secured 23,586 votes. A total of 137 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, which includes 16 Union Councils (UCs) of Tehsil Kot Momin and Tehsil Bhalwal.

Rangers and police personnel have been deployed in the constituency for security during the by-polls.

Of the 1,73,912 registered voters in the constituency, 75,776 are women.

Arrangements for the by-poll were completed early in the day, with two SP’s, five DSP’s, seven inspectors, and a thousand officers deployed to ensure a smooth voting process. Personnel of the armed forces are also on standby.

