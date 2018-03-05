Three injured in car-ramming attack in Israel

Saeed Amouri

JERUSALEM: Three security personnel were injured in a suspected car-ramming attack in the northern city of Acre on Sunday, according to local media.

The driver was shot and seriously injured by Israeli police, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Local media said the attacker was an Arab Israeli citizen from the town of Shfaram, but the police have yet to confirm the claim.

“From the initial findings, it’s clear this was a serious event. But we don’t want to come to hasty conclusions at this time,” Acre police chief Yaniv Ronen said. (AA)

