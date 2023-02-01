Singer Jawad Ahmad’s father laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE (Web Desk) : Renowned singer Jawad Ahmad’s father was laid to rest in Lahore.

Prof Tauqeer Ahmad Shaikh, former professor at Government College Lahore (now university), had passed away on Sunday. He has left behind one daughter and three sons.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered on Sunday at Sunflower Housing Society, Johar Town.

Prominent showbiz personalities, political figures and people from other walks of life have expressed deep sorrow over his death.

Jawad Ahmad is a famous Pakistani singer who has sung many songs which will always be a part of our music history.

His patriotic songs and the dance numbers are still super-hits even after many years. The singer has now joined politics and he is chairman of Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP).