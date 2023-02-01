Siraj calls for setup of Pak-Afghan commission

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Ammer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has proposed the establishment of a Pak-Afghan commission aimed at formulating a viable plan for the repatriation of Afghan refugees to their home country.

Address a gathering here on Friday, he warned against the propagation of propaganda and conspiracies by adversaries of both nations regarding the refugee issue. Sirajul Haq welcomed the Election Commission’s election schedule, which was released following a meeting with the president and in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court.

He emphasized that both the parliament and the top court should issue clear guidelines for the execution of all future elections, strictly adhering to the timeline stipulated in the constitution. Expressing the desire for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to operate independently in both administrative and financial realms, he underscored the need for the commission to ensure that every contestant adheres strictly to the election code of conduct.

The JI chief demanded the rulers of Muslim world make practical step to save Gaza from Israeli atrocities. “Are you (Muslim rulers) waiting for the complete destruction of Gaza and genocide of Palestinians?” He said the approval of the 14.5-billion-dollar aid by the US House of Representatives to Israeli was tantamount to issuing killing license to Zionist regime. He said the US has history of backing aggressor and by attacking Japan, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, it killed thousands of civilians.

He stressed that history would never absolve them if the rulers of the Muslim world remain passive in the face of the unjust killings of innocent Palestinians. Siraj lamented that the Pakistani rulers had failed to advocate for the Palestinian cause in line with the desires of the nation.

He said the ruling parties were directly responsible for the plight of people. The past rulers, he added, destroyed economy and burdened the country with heavy debts. He said the JI was the only political party which has the ability to put the country on track, appealing the people to vote for the JI in the upcoming polls.