What next after polls date

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday it would hold the next general elections on February 8, 2024, after a consultation with President Arif Alvi which was held in adherence to a constitutional requirement underscored by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa earlier in the day. The chief justice was hearing a set of petitions calling for fixing the date of the next elections within the 90-day constitutional deadline ending in early November.

A saga of an early election, timely, transparent, as well as credible polls that should be equally acceptable to all political groups and fall within the stipulated time frame categorically set by the constitution have been crucial demands of all segments of society over the past few months after the PDM coalition handed over the ruins of government to caretaker setup in the centre as well as in the provinces. Irrespective of the political objectives and fringe motives of the previous PML-N-led government, that paved the way for approval of digital census from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) making it mandatory for the ECP to clear off all potential legal and administrative glitches concerning forthcoming polls before the election to make them credible and trustworthy.

Whilst, the ECP and other relevant institutions are mulling over future scenarios regarding the upcoming polls, the political pandits, the media commentators civil society, and political groups were anxious about the prospects of the future polls and a flood of rumours caused confusion and uncertainty regarding the forthcoming polls. Amid such ruckus and anxiety, scores of petitions were filed by political groups, lawyers associations and common citizens praying to the apex court to ensure timely election in the country.

Surrounded by wide-ranging uncertainty and political choas, the conduct of certain personalities representing high offices including the Election Commission, and the Presidency was somehow biased, politically motivated and egoistic, which further augmented hype and polarization in the country. The two high-ups turned their tussle into political wrangling between their respective institutions through self-assumed appreciation of selected clauses of the electoral laws. President Alvi once again was ready to use his office to unilaterally appoint the dates for election while the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was disillusioned about his prerogative/mandate and no one was ready to respect the law and forge consensus in good faith. Interestingly, the arrogance and hostility dispelled at the top levels significantly poisoned the lower ranks and files of both institutions as the ECP counsels blatantly refused to consult the Presidency during the last day’s hearing in the apex court that met anger from the top adjudicator and resulted in immediate consultation between the two high ups.

Historically, the PDM coalition introduced certain amendments to Sections 57 and 58 of the Election Act 2017 allowing the election commission to bypass the president and unilaterally announce election dates. It was a politically motivated move aimed at restricting Dr Alvi’s authority under Article 48(5) who was openly lobbying on behalf of Lahore’s Zaman Park and supporting his parent political group. However, independent legal analysts were of the view that the power of the president to set a date for elections under Article 48(5) is an independent power under the law and not subservient to any other provision of the Constitution.

Presently, the nation has come out of the fiasco of the poll date, while the Apex court has categorically mentioned that February 8 would not be altered and elections would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner in due course of time. Therefore, the floods of rumours and propaganda must come to a calm and all political groups and relevant stakeholders must initiate their electoral campaigns in line with the ECP’s guidelines and constitutional provisions, so this important political activity smoothly reaches its climax and a peaceful transition of the government could be ensured in the country.