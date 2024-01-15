Siraj denounces Senate resolutions, terms them unconstitutional

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq denouncing the Senate resolutions calling for a delay in elections, asserting that they are unconstitutional and only serve to cast controversy over the sanctity of the parliament without any real impact.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Tuesday, he emphasized the importance of fair elections in accordance with the date specified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Sirajul Haq warned that the JI would resist any tactics aimed at depriving the masses of their fundamental right to choose their representatives.

Reiterating the JI’s consistent demand for a level playing field for all political parties in the elections, he emphasized that polls were crucial for ensuring stability and peace in the country.

The JI chief expressed confidence that the politics of dynasties would no longer thrive in Pakistan, as awareness among people about their rights has increased. He said February 8, would guarantee the rule of the people.

He said those who remained in power during past five years failed to deliver. He criticized family-based political parties, likening their functioning to a property business. He pointed out that these parties distributed tickets among relatives, sidelining party workers. Siraj called on those seeking the position of prime minister for the fourth time to present their past performance. Similarly, he questioned those claiming to provide free electricity up to 300 units, urging them to account for their actions during their 15-year rule over Sindh.

Addressing the country’s abundant resources, the JI chief identified bad governance and corruption as the primary issues. He accused long-time rulers of utilizing state resources for personal gain, depriving the masses of essential services. He criticized the ruling elite for looking towards Washington to maintain power and for remaining silent on Israeli atrocities, fearing a reaction from the United States. Siraj asserted that the JI was the only party consistently advocating for the rights of the people and promised that, if voted into power, the JI would ensure the rule of law in the country.