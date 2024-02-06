Six civil policemen murdered in the Israeli attack

GAZA ( Quds News Network): In the latest wave of violence in the Gaza Strip, six members of the civil police force were tragically killed in an Israeli attack while they were carrying out their duty of securing a truck of humanitarian aid in the purported safe area of Rafah, located in the southern region of Gaza. This stark incident adds to the mounting toll of civilian casualties amidst the ongoing conflict, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave. Additionally, reports from the Ministry of Education reveal the staggering impact of the Israeli offensive on Gaza’s educational infrastructure, with an alarming 4,895 students killed and 400 schools bombed since the commencement of the offensive, underscoring the indiscriminate and devastating nature of the attacks on Gaza’s civilian population.

BREAKING| Israel's military has targeted a police car in the safe area in Rafah responsible for the delivery of humanitarian aid, killing several individuals. pic.twitter.com/usyEPIH1ob — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, amidst the chaos and despair, a heart-wrenching plea echoes through the occupied territories as a mother desperately begs Israeli soldiers to spare her wounded son, who was shot and subsequently abducted by the forces at a checkpoint in Nablus. Identified as Muhammad Titi, an 18-year-old, his abduction exemplifies the arbitrary and brutal tactics employed by Israeli forces, further fueling tensions and deepening the sense of anguish and injustice among Palestinians. As the violence persists and civilian casualties mount, calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue intensify, underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict.