Six terrorists killed in operations

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Six terrorists have been sent to hell as a result of successful operations conducted by the security forces in Tank and North Waziristan District on Friday.

“On night 29/30 June 2023, a fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Manzai, Tank District. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 3 terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” said an ISPR press release here.

In another fierce encounter between own troops and terrorists in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District, three more terrorists were sent to hell. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.