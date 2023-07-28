Skin cancer cases in UK reaches all-time high: Analysis

LONDON (AA) : Melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK have reached an all-time high, revealed a report by the UK’s independent cancer charity on Friday.

According to sobering analysis by the Cancer Research UK, the cases have reached 17,500 a year in Britain. It warned that the number could continue to increase by around 50% over the next 20 years.

About the common reasons behind the disease, the charity said that nearly nine out of 10 skin cancer cases in the country are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet radiation from sun and sunbeds as “it damages the DNA in our skin cells which can build up over time and lead to skin cancer.”

It also said that the sun may not be “the only factor” behind the high number of cases, as it added that older age is one of the main risk factors for cancer.

“But there is some good news too. More people are noticing their skin changes and getting them checked by their GP (general practitioner),” added the Cancer Research UK.

Death rates from skin cancer have started to decline despite the record increase in number of cases, it also said.

“Our new analysis paints a mixed picture for cancer patients and the staff who care for them. While it’s promising that more people are seeking treatment for skin cancer earlier and survival is improving, it’s alarming that cases of the disease could soar over the coming years,” said Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of the charity.