Smart shopping: When to book the cheapest fights for 2019’s major holidays

Nancy Trejos

WASHINGTON: There is some good news as the new year begins for travelers: Airfares are down 3.2 percent from December.

January offers the lowest flight prices of the year, according to Hopper, a travel booking mobile app.

Hopper estimates that most travelers take an average of two to three trips a year, usually around the holidays. So it set out to determine the best times to book airfares for the major holidays in 2019.

With data from billions of flight searches, Hopper combined current prices with historical trends to figure out the average domestic round-trip prices for each holiday, and the date by which you should book for the lowest fares.

The cheapest days to fly in 2019

Book this week to score the best average airfare ($294) for President’s Day, Feb. 18.

Book by Feb. 10, for St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 ($299).

Here are the rest of Hopper’s predictions for 2019 holidays:

Easter, April 21, book by March 10, $326 average fare

Memorial Day, May 27, book by April 29, $318 average fare

Fourth of July, July 4, book by June 6 , $327 average fare

Labor Day, Sept. 2, book by July 29, $270 average fare

Columbus Day, Oct. 14, book by Sept. 16, $269 average fare

Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, book by Oct. 31, $321 average fare

Christmas, Dec. 25, book by Oct. 30, $323 average fare

New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, book by Nov. 5, $350 average fare

Courtesy: (amp.usatoday.com)