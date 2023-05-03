Solidarity rallies with Pak armed forces held

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In a powerful display of unity and support, different rallies led by former government officials from Peshawar & Khyber districts took place till Fort Balahisar, Peshawar.

The rallies aimed to express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, showcasing a remarkable turnout of former and present officials, local elders, residents and a significant number of youth.

The participants of the rallies fervently chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, demonstrating their utmost admiration for the brave soldiers.

Carrying placards adorned with pro-Army and Frontier Corps messages, the attendees passionately expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the perseverance and patience exhibited by the soldiers of Frontier Corps North.

In a unified voice, the rallies participants vehemently condemned the attacks on defense institutions’ buildings that occurred on May 9. They urged the government to take decisive action against the individuals responsible for these acts of aggression, emphasizing the need for strict punishment.

During the rallies, the speakers reiterated their unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies.

They acknowledged the indelible sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps in the pursuit of peace in the tribal districts. The rallies participants declared the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps as a source of immense pride and recognition for the tribal people.

The rallies served as a powerful testament to the enduring bond between the people of tribal areas and the brave defenders of the nation. The unity showcased during the rallies serve as a resounding message of support, encouragement, and appreciation for the selfless efforts of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps.

APP adds: Trading community staged a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army here on Wednesday. A large number of local traders participated in the rally.

The rally was led by president, Insaf Traders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Shahid Khan while presidents of various bazaars’ associations also participated.

Prominent amongst those participated in the rally were included Haji Shah Pur Salam, Haji Zahir Shah, Gulrez Khan, Arshad Angaar, Haji Afsar Khan, Zakir Khan, Daud Afridi, Liaquat Khan, Speen Khan, Shahid Afridi, Haider Khan, Saiful Malook, Malik Khan Said, Haji Jameel, Haji Khaista Rehman, Akhundzada Zahidullah Shah, Luqman Durrani, Sajjad Waheed and Tahir Khan

The rally began from Hashtnagri Chowk and marched till Balahisar Fort. The participants of the rally were carrying national flags and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army. They also chanted slogans i.e Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) and Long Live Pakistan Army.

On reaching the front of Balahisar Fort, the participants of the rally showered rose petals on the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army. They also presented them bouquets of flowers on behalf of the local trading community.

Addressing the participants of the rally, president of Insaf Traders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Khan said that armed forces are the pride of Pakistan and lifeline of the nation and they would not be left alone.

He said that the Pakistan Army has always rendered sacrifices for the country and nation, which are not hidden from anyone.

He said that the people and trading community of the country would never hesitate to render any kind of sacrifice for armed forces. The participants of the rally also chanted slogans in favour of KP Police.