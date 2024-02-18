Son of Tipu Truckanwala gunned down

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Two people were killed and three injured in firing at a wedding party of the son of a former police officer in Chung area here on Sunday night.

One of the deceased identified as Bilaj Tipu is stated to be the son of Tipu Truckanwala.

The other deceased yet to be identified is stated to be the shooter who targeted Bilaj Tipu before being shot dead by the bodyguard Bilaj.

Two of the injured identified as Usman Akbar and Furd Din Butt were stated to be the friends of Bilaj Tipu.

The injured were admitted to Jinnah Hospital in a critical condition. The firing incident took place in a private housing scheme in Chung area.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital where Bilaj Tipu succumbed to his injuries.

SSP Investigation Dr Anoosh Chaudhry along with other police officers and officials reached the hospital and started investigation.

PMLN leaders Atta Tarar and Sohail Shaukat Butt also reached the hospital after the incident.