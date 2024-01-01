South Korea donates $4 million to WFP’s life saving operation in Afghanistan

KABUL (ARINA News): Korea’s office of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said Monday Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently donated $4 million to WFP Afghanistan.

Donations will be used to provide emergency food and nutrition support to save lives and prevent famine in Afghanistan, where the food crisis is severe, the organization said. “WFP remains the last lifeline for millions of Afghans struggling to make a living in an economy rife with unemployment and uncertainty; Afghans are seeing their savings shrink as they exhaust their last resources,” said Hsiao-Wei Lee, WFP Afghanistan Country Director.

“Generous contributions from our donors like the government of the Republic of Korea have always been crucial to reach the most vulnerable across the country with lifesaving assistance and to support their livelihoods,” he said.

WFP supported nearly 19 million people across Afghanistan in 2023.

Families who were extremely food insecure were targeted for support, and food or cash was provided. Last year, a global humanitarian aid funding crisis resulted in an unfortunate situation where 10 million people were reduced from support.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.