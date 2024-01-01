Journalists assured solution to problems at Kabul award event

KABUL (Pajhwok): Hundreds of journalists, directors of media outlets and government officials attended the Annual Best Media Awards ceremony in Kabul organized by the Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) on Monday.

Government officials, who attended the event, assured that problems being faced by journalists would be resolved gradually, calling the media a bridge between the people and the system. Naeem-ul-Haq Haqqani, head of the Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC), said the media served as a bridge between the government and the people. “We need the media to know and everyone knows its importance.”

He assured that all officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supported the work and activities of journalists and problems they were facing would be resolved over time.

He added currently the media worked under the umbrella of the government in a dignified manner: “There are those who are committed to national interest, there are sisters proving they can fulfill their responsibilities by observing the Hijab. We and you have examples to follow.”

Abdul Wahid Riyan, media monitoring and publication head at the Ministry of Information and Culture, promised that problems media and journalists faced would be addressed. “Some people may have complaints about MoIC and some journalists have faced problems, so we assure them what problems they are facing all will be addressed by the Media Complaints and Violations Investigation Commission,” he explained. He said efforts should be made to assist female journalists who were currently unemployed and were at home. “Their rights should not be lost.” Hujatullah Mujadidi, Afghan Independent Journalists Association head, said the Afghan media was moving towards professionalism, but financial constrains had made their work challenging.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Interior spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said holding such programs was a great initiative to infuse a new spirit in the press.

Qadim Wiar, deputy head of the Journalists Safety Committee, said media law was important for media activities in the country and hoped the law’s ratification would be completed as soon as possible.

He also said all dealings with journalists should be in accordance with laws and principles.

“If pressure is raised on domestic it strengthens foreign media who publish reports against the current situation and pursue foreign goals,” said Zabihullah Sadat, director TOLO News.

He asked media outlets to continue their work in the current situation and fulfill their responsibility towards the society.

In this festival, nearly 350 journalists and media directors from all over the country had applied for the award by sending their work samples.

Pajhwok Afghan News was among 21 recipients of the 1402 Best Media Awards Festival.