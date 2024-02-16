Soviet Union laid Afghanistan’s economic foundations: Maria

KABUL (Khaama Press): The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a session, compared the presence of NATO and the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

She stated that the former Soviet Union had laid the foundations of Afghanistan’s economy by constructing over 140 industrial facilities, while NATO brought the “mother of bombs” into the country.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the Soviet Union had established more than 140 industrial facilities in Afghanistan, which still form the basis of the country’s economy.

The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added in this session that NATO’s twenty-year presence in Afghanistan had brought negative impacts to the country. Maria Zakharova said, “The former Soviet Union laid the foundations of Afghanistan’s economy by constructing over 140 industrial facilities, but NATO brought in the ‘mother of bombs’ to this country, and NATO’s operations in Afghanistan ultimately ended in ‘complete failure’.”

According to the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NATO’s operations in Afghanistan also ended in a “complete failure” in the end.

She made these statements on the occasion of the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Soviet Union’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Thursday, equivalent to the 15th of February, marked the thirty-fifth anniversary of the former Soviet forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. While the Taliban had declared this day a public holiday in Afghanistan.