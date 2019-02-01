Special Medical board suggests shifting Nawaz Sharif to hospital

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A medical board has recommended shifting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to hospital after examining him at jail, on Friday.

According to local news channel report, a board of six doctors had examined Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Jan 30 and Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician was also present during the examination.

Reports added that a decision will be taken in this regard according to the report sent to Punjab Home Department by the medical board.

Sharif had complained of chest pain a few days ago, following which his medical tests were carried out. The tests had indicated that Sharif suffers from cardiac issues, sources said.

It is pertinent to note that he had undergone an open heart surgery in London in 2015.

The team of doctors which examined Sharif in jail comprised Dr Talha Bin Nazir, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiology Rawalpindi, Dr Hamid Sharif Khan, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiology Rawalpindi, Dr Sajjad Ahmed, Associate Professor of Cardiology, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Professor Dr Shahid Hamid, Professor of Cardiology Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, Brigadier Azmat Hayat, Electrophysiologist, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi and Brig. Abdul Hameed Siddique, Classified Cardiologist, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi.