State Department affirms US neutrality in Pakistani electoral politics following envoy’s engagements

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A senior State Department official said on Tuesday the Washington administration had no preference regarding Pakistani political leaders in elections, in response to a question about the American envoy’s recent engagements with various political figures in Pakistan.

Ambassador Donald Blome visited Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, late last week, meeting key politicians in Multan and Lahore.

These interactions, including with former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani, preceded Pakistan’s general elections set for next February.

Local media also reported Blome’s visit to a high-security prison in Rawalpindi to allegedly meet imprisoned ex-PM Imran Khan, charged with leaking state secrets.

However, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller sidestepped a query about this supposed meeting.

“I would – I would refer you to the embassy to – to comment on any meetings the ambassador has had,” he said while addressing a routine media briefing in Washington. “But as we have said a number of times, we do not take position – a position on candidates for political office in Pakistan or any other country.”

The US embassy in Pakistan confirmed the American ambassador’s engagements with “a broad range of Pakistani political actors” following the meetings.

“US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald A. Blome met in Multan with representatives of various political parties at a gathering hosted by former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and in Lahore with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founder Jahangir Khan Tareen,” it said.

“They discussed the importance of free, fair elections and the right of the Pakistani people to choose their future leaders,” it added. “They also discussed the strengths of the US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework.”

The statement did not mention any meeting with Khan who has accused the US of conspiring to topple his administration to punish him for pursuing an independent foreign policy.

US officials have repeatedly denied the claim.

Courtesy: arabnews