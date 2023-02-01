Stock market to grow next year: experts

HANOI (APP): After a period of decline and stabilization in 2022-2023, Vietnam’s stock market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in 2024, Vietnam News cited experts as saying on Saturday.

According to the experts, lower interest rates and improved performance of listed enterprises are among the key factors driving this positive outlook.

Dinh Quang Hinh, head of the Macro and Market Strategy Department of VNDirect, said the country’s production and export sectors are showing signs of recovery.

Expansionary fiscal policies and wage reforms are expected to boost domestic consumption, contributing to improved business performance and driving stock market growth.

As of November 2023, Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index recorded an 8.6 percent increase compared to the end of 2022.

The capitalization of Vietnam’s stock market has reached 5.75 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (236 billion US dollars), up 10.1 percent against the same period last year, according to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam.