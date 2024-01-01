Strengthen collaboration in mining sector pledged

KABUL (BNA): The Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, and Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, met in Kabul to discuss and emphasize the importance of enhancing collaboration in the mining sector between the two nations.

A joint statement released by the Ministry highlighted the key outcomes of the meeting.

During the meeting, Acting Minister Delawar provided comprehensive information on Afghanistan’s abundant mineral resources, the country’s mining capacity, and the established facilities that facilitate mining extraction.

Deputy Prime Minister Zhumangarin, leading a high-ranking delegation from Kazakhstan, reaffirmed his country’s keen interest in expanding economic and trade relations with Afghanistan.

He emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral ties for development, trade, and economic cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on the mining industry. Expressing confidence in the expertise of Kazakh companies in the mining sector, he expressed readiness for practical cooperation with Afghanistan.

Both sides expressed their mutual desire to continue fostering working relations and knowledge exchange.

This collaborative approach aims to leverage.

The meeting between the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan and the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan marks a significant milestone in the efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and explore the immense potential of the mining sector.

Both Afghanistan and Kazakhstan are interested about the future prospects of their partnership, which aims to pave the way for sustainable development, increased investment, and shared prosperity in the mining sector and beyond.