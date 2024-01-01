Unknown respiratory illness afflicts over a hundred women, children

BADAKHSHAN (Khaama Press): Sources in Badakhshan province report that more than a hundred women and children in the Khawahan district of the province have been afflicted with an unknown respiratory illness.

Zabihullah Amiri, the head of information and culture in Badakhshan province, told Khaama Press on Sunday, April 27th, that an unknown respiratory illness has spread in the Khawahan district of the province, prompting health teams to arrive from the center to the area.

According to reports, this illness emerged three days ago among women and children, but doctors have yet to identify it. It is said that 40 women and 80 children have been affected by this illness so far.

Amiri, the head of information and culture in Badakhshan, states that the initial findings suggest the illness is “whooping cough,” but it has not been confirmed accurately.

Severe coughing and chest pain are mentioned as prominent symptoms of this illness.

According to sources, 80 children and 40 women have been transferred to the Khawahan district health center.

The long distance to the health center from Khawahan district and the lack of health facilities in Badakhshan’s Khawahan district are cited as significant reasons for the spread of this type of illness.