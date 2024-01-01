Stubb elected as Finland’s new president

OSLO (Realtime Global Data Intelligence Platform): Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has been elected as Finland’s new president in a narrow runoff vote, securing 51.6% of the votes against independent candidate Pekka Haavisto. Stubb, representing the center-right National Coalition Party, will succeed the immensely popular President Sauli Niinistö in March. The presidency in Finland holds significant political influence, particularly in foreign and security policy matters. Stubb’s victory comes amidst heightened security concerns following Finland’s integration into NATO in April 2023, prompted by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. The new president, a seasoned politician and former prime minister, emphasized maintaining a firm stance against Russia and strengthening ties with Washington during his campaign. As Europe faces unprecedented security challenges, Stubb’s presidency is anticipated to navigate Finland through uncertain times. With a runoff voter turnout of 70.7%, Stubb’s election underscores Finland’s commitment to democratic processes and geopolitical stability.