OSLO (Realtime Global Data Intelligence Platform): Finland has extended the closure of its border with Russia until April 14, citing concerns over Moscow’s ongoing “hybrid operation” of directing migrants towards the Nordic nation. The decision comes after about 1,300 migrants arrived without proper documentation since September, posing a threat to Finland’s national security and public order. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen highlighted the persistence of migrants waiting to cross into Finland from the Russian side, indicating a continuation of the situation. Russia’s refusal to engage in dialogue on the issue has escalated tensions, although Finnish authorities maintain regular contact with their Russian counterparts. All eight Finland-Russia border crossing points for people remain closed, with the exception of a southeastern rail checkpoint for cargo trains. The move underscores Finland’s role as a vital EU external border and part of NATO’s northeastern flank.