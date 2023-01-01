Students’ learns in open sky at rented building

F.P. Report

MARDAN: The claims of educational emergency in Tehsil Rustam proved to be false, the boundary wall of Government Primary School (GPS) Machi has completely collapsed. Children are quenching their thirst for education under the open sky in rented buildings. The future of children is at stake due to the continuous negligence of the education department of Mardan.

According to the details, the Government Boys Primary School, built in 1978, the wall and the building of Machi had collapsed in many places. The wall and the building of the school were completely demolished, a house for around 400 children was rented for 12500 rupees, where the children are enjoying their education under the open sky in the hot summer.

In this regard, it was learned from the sources that the owner of the house where the school children are studying has demanded to increase the rent, so the children will now shift to another rented building. A teacher of the school said that it is our duty. And even in the storm they will come to school and teach the children, but the concern is for those innocent children who are sitting on the ground without furniture in the heat.

Social activist Yasir Aman said that the local elders and the parents of the children have met the former MPA Tufail Anjum many times in connection with the reconstruction of the school, but nothing but false promises and consolations have been received even though this school is in his native village.

Located in Union Council Machi, dignitaries and parents of the children demanded the caretaker Chief Minister, Secretary Education and District Education Officer Mardan to issue orders for the reconstruction of the said school so that the innocent children are provided with modern facilities Can get basic education.