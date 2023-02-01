Sunak’s Rwanda plan might just work, if his restive backbenchers let it

Fraser Nelson

For years, Robert Jenrick has been Rishi Sunak’s closest friend in Parliament. As ministers under Theresa May, they’d compare notes and came to share an analysis of what needed to be done. Oliver Dowden later joined them and when these three amigos endorsed Boris Johnson, in a joint newspaper article, it was quite a moment. Sunak ended up Prime Minister and Dowden his deputy. But Jenrick never made it past immigration minister, serving under a volatile home secretary. Many assumed that if she self-detonated, he’d take her place.

Instead, when the day came, David Cameron was lured back and James Cleverly got the job instead. Jenrick’s disappointment turned to dismay when the Supreme Court struck down the Rwanda deportation policy. It was just as he had warned. Why, he had asked, were there such loopholes in the original legislation? Isn’t this the very carelessness he and Sunak once used to deplore? But he wanted to go further than the Prime Minister would allow and, this week, he resigned – joining Suella Braverman in the increasingly mutinous back benches.

Talk is already turning to a leadership challenge. The idea of enstooling a sixth Tory PM since 2010 – as many as Labour has had in its history – is obvious madness. An extra row would be needed outside the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday to accommodate them all, forming an annual reminder of Tory regicide. But such a rebellion may well happen if enough MPs think they need to define themselves against Sunak to save their seat. He’d survive any challenge, but another serving of Tory psychodrama would do nothing to improve the party’s election chances.

Another act of protest would be to rebel against the new Rwanda Bill when it comes to a vote next week. Perhaps table a reasoned amendment to amplify what Jenrick originally wanted: no one should be able to use the Human Rights Act to appeal against deportation. This would be pointless, says Sunak: Rwanda has said it would kill the deal rather than accept people who cannot appeal to Strasbourg. Come off it, say the rebels: is Rwanda now posing as the great upholder of civil liberty? Pay them! Then they’ll play ball. The PM’s reply came yesterday: trust me, they won’t.

A great many Conservatives stopped trusting Sunak some time ago, if they ever did. The Prime Minister didn’t help matters by starting this year by laying out five tests he wanted to be judged by. Grow the economy (the forecast is a flatline), cut debt (it’s rising from £2.2?trillion to £3?trillion), “stop the boats” (see Rwanda), cut NHS waiting lists (they’ve risen all year) and halve inflation, which was forecast to happen anyway. “We’re either delivering for you, or we’re not,” Sunak said at the time. The polls put Labour on course for a landslide victory, with Conservatives facing a choice between recoverable defeat and near-annihilation. Sunak still sees a narrow path to victory, but believes that it runs through Kigali.

This is his new pitch to his party, begging them to step back from what would be an unrecoverable civil war. His Rwanda deal will work, he says, and needs to be passed quickly – it’s the best chance of stopping the boats. To think that there is a better deal to be had, he says, is delusional. On this, he is probably right. As implausible as it may seem to British ears, Rwanda regards itself as the Singapore of Africa: tough on law and order but liberal, low-tax and welcoming to investment and business. Paul Kagame, its president, was all up for attending the recent Artificial Intelligence summit at Bletchley Park to position Rwanda as a tech hub. He envisages doing good business saving Europe from its refugee mess, processing people not just for the UK but from all around. The Germans, Danes, Austrians and Italians are all talking about Sunak-style deportations, at least to decide the applications.

So Rwanda wants to pose as Europe’s safe and reliable African partner, a place where law and order can be upheld in refugee processing as well as a place for the world to do business. This is why Kagame was so stung by the Supreme Court ruling, which deemed Rwanda so dodgy that refugees sent there could plausibly be bundled off somewhere dangerous. Sunak is now asking Parliament to pass a Bill decreeing Rwanda safe and reliable, which very much plays to Kagame’s broader strategy. But if Parliament were to go in the direction many Tory rebels want – and say that anyone sent to Rwanda needs to be stripped of all protection under the Human Rights Act – there would be no deal. No one in Europe would follow Sunak’s path as the legal battle would just be too much. So the Prime Minister is quite right to say that pulling out of all Human Rights Act clauses (rather than disapplying specific ones such as the right to family life, as the current legislation does) would kill the deal.

So Sunak’s new Rwanda deal isn’t just a plan for stopping the boats. It’s the only plan. Even a sceptic like Jonathan Sumption, a former Supreme Court judge, now thinks that it might get past the courts. The Prime Minister was wrong to draw comfort in saying arrivals are surging in Italy but dropping in Britain. There is always a time lag and the people traffickers will get their victims from Lampedusa to Calais soon enough. This doesn’t leave much time to get a solution in place, or for any parliamentary shenanigans. To try to depose him, or to humiliate him by rebelling against a signature policy, would be an act of collective suicide by the Conservatives. It would be self-defeating, facile, self-indulgent and the biggest Christmas gift that Starmer could hope for. But it could very well still happen.

This is, all round, a humiliation. Boris Johnson got Rwanda wrong first time, Sunak got it wrong a second time, and Jenrick is quite right to say that even his third-time-lucky plan could fail. We’ll only know when the first appeal is made and the courts decide. But Kagame has ruled out anything tougher and British courts have ruled out anything weaker. What Sunak proposes is a very long shot, but it really is the only one that the Tories have left.

