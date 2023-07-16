Sunnah, citizens fundamental rights to be part of curriculum: PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that when PTI gets power again, along with the biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the fundamental rights of the citizens will also be made part of the curriculum.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier further penned, “So that every citizen should realize that true freedom is possible only if citizens are aware of the rights provided by the constitution and are ready to defend them at the cost of their lives.

PTI chairman in another tweet message criticized the government for arresting Haji Nasrullah Wazir father of PTI former MP Naseer Ullah Wazir in Khaybar Pakhtunkhwa last night. He said that Haji Nasrullah Wazir was abducted by KP police along with some unknown people. He lamented that PTI is being subjected to collective punishment where women, children, and even the elders are not spared. “The houses of PTI‘s workers are being vandalized and robbed, and their businesses are being shut down. Even their friends and distant relatives are being

victimized.”

He added that all this is being done in a futile effort to dismantle the party. “What is happening in Pakistan today is not only shameful and condemnable but has no precedence in any civilized society, he said adding that only occupation forces give collective

punishment.

The time when a country’s security forces subjected their own citizens to collective punishment was during Stalin’s Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.