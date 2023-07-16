Jirga succeeds in brokering peace agreement in Kurram

PESHAWAR (APP): A 30-member peace jirga succeeded in brokering a peace agreement between the two rival tribes of the tribal district Kurram on Sunday.

After the signing of a one-year peace agreement, the personnel of security forces and police were deployed after clearing the fronts of the parties and normalcy began to be restored.

Talking to APP, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kurram, Muazzam Khan Bangash said that a 30-member peace jirga comprising Sunni and Shia elders from

Orakzai, Hangu and Kohat after hectic efforts of negotiations with both parties for a period of last three days succeeded in stoppage of clashes in Kurram district and

signing of a peace

agreement.

In case of violation of the peace treaty during a period of one year, the violator will pay a fine of Rs.120 million.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Muhammad Ali Shah, Brigadier Shahzad Azim, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram Syed Saiful Islam Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat and other officials were also present the jirga.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources, Sajid Hussain Turi termed the signing of the peace agreement a good omen, which will make reaching to actual culprits easy.

Similarly, he said action will also be taken against those who obstruct the highways.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources, Sajid Hussain Turi said that whatever disputes there are between the parties, they should sit together and cooperate with each other to solve them

amicably.

On this occasion, former MPA Riyaz Shaheen said that the secret of the development of Kurram district is in peace and all schools of thought need steps to establish sustainable peace in the district.