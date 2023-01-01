Switzerland extends fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students for 2024-25 academic year

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at strengthening international academic ties and fostering research collaborations, the Swiss Government, in partnership with Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission, has unveiled the ‘Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani Students’ for the academic year 2024-25.

Annually, the Swiss Confederation extends a warm invitation to scholars and researchers from over 180 countries through its Excellence Scholarships program, facilitating educational and research pursuits within Switzerland.

These prestigious scholarships are designed for postgraduate researchers, requiring at least a master’s degree for eligibility. Aspiring scholars can pursue research or advanced studies at the doctoral or postdoctoral levels amidst Switzerland’s stunning landscapes.

The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships primarily aim to create educational avenues for foreign researchers who have achieved master’s or doctoral degrees, as well as for foreign artists holding bachelor’s degrees. The Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS) oversees the selection process for scholarship recipients.

Applicants can choose from various study categories, including one-year Research after Masters, a three-year PhD after Masters, and one-year Post-Doctorate programs. Comprehensive information and application requirements can be obtained through email communication.

Interested candidates are urged to meet the embassy submission deadline of 30th September, with additional details available on the official website. Switzerland’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering global research collaboration is evident through this initiative.

These fully funded scholarships open new horizons for Pakistani students, allowing them to embark on an educational adventure in Switzerland, a country renowned for its world-class education system. To aid applicants in their journey, we’ve gathered essential information, including how to apply, eligibility criteria, and required documents for Swiss scholarships for Pakistani students.

How to apply for Swiss scholarships for Pakistani students

• Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must hold a minimum of a master’s degree for postgraduate scholarships. Specific criteria may vary by category, so it’s essential to review the details on the official website.

• Required Documents: Prepare necessary documents such as academic transcripts, recommendation letters, a research proposal, and a valid passport.

• Application Process: Submit your application online through the official Swiss Government Scholarship portal.

• Deadline: Be mindful of the embassy submission deadline, which is 30th September.

• Contact Information: For inquiries and detailed information, reach out via email to the provided contact information.