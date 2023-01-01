Systematic restrictions threaten Afghan Journalists’ future: NAI

KABUL (Agencies): Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan (NAI) on World Access to Information Day said that systematic restrictions on accessing information in Afghanistan have created uncertainty for the future of journalism.

September 28 marks World Access to Information Day.

On Thursday, September 18, coinciding with World Access to Information Day, the organization issued a statement revealing that 89% of journalists surveyed by them confirmed that access to information has become restricted since the insurgence of the Taliban administration.

NAI continues to emphasize that journalism and information dissemination in Afghanistan face serious challenges. According to their statement, concerns about job security and physical violence against journalists and media personnel are also problematic, in addition to limited access to information.

Furthermore, the Afghan Independent Journalists’ Union released a report on World Access to Information Day, stating that based on their findings, 73.9% of journalists believe that access to information is one of the most fundamental rights of citizens significantly affected by recent developments.

The political transformations in Afghanistan have wrought a significant and concerning impact on the media landscape. With the recent changes, 50% of the country’s media outlets have ceased operations, leaving a void in the information ecosystem that once played a crucial role in disseminating news and fostering public discourse.

Furthermore, this tumultuous shift has resulted in a dire situation for journalists and media professionals, as approximately 70% of them have found themselves unemployed, facing uncertain futures in an environment marked by uncertainty and instability.

These developments underscore the challenges faced by Afghanistan in preserving its press freedom and media diversity, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and support to sustain a vibrant and informed society in the face of adversity.