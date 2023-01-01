Aneeq highlights CII’s vital role in addressing national, religious issues

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed emphasized the indispensable role of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in establishing enduring foundations for addressing the national and religious issues.

Addressing former non-Muslim parliamentarians and community leaders here at the CII the other day, he also highlighted the Council’s crucial support in the research endeavors of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Minister Aneeq stressed the importance of Muslims being knowledgeable about their responsibilities and urged for adherence to the noble character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He emphasized the Quranic injunction to verify information brought by wrongdoers and indicated that “in cases of injustice against non-Muslims within the state, the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) call for advocacy on their behalf.”

Furthermore, he urged the public not to take the law into their own hands, stating that any wrongdoing against non-Muslims brought shame to the entire community.

Reflecting on the Council members’ recent visit following the incident in Jaranwala, the minister remarked positively on the engagement and efforts of the Council. He expressed concern about ongoing attempts to destabilize Pakistan internally and emphasized that there could be no compromise on blasphemy against the Holy Quran and the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. He called for a firm end to the vilification of Prophets and misuse of laws, pledging that measures would be taken to ensure their prevention.

Aneeq also expressed concern about the threat faced by all minority communities in India due to rising Hindu extremism. He reaffirmed a commitment to peace and stated that elements promoting violence and extremism would not be allowed to tarnish their identity.

CII Chairman, Qibla Ayaz lauded the minister for his commendable views on behalf of the Council members and the non-Muslim community. (APP)