Taking Further Measures to Promote Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank

WASHINGTON DC: Since the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, violence in the West Bank has increased sharply. Extremist settler violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians and forced displacement of farmers and villages is a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of West Bank, Israel, and the broader region.

In February, President Biden issued an executive order giving the Department of State new authorities to impose sanctions on those responsible for undermining peace, security, and stability in the West Bank, and the Department imposed sanctions on four individuals. Today, we are taking further action to promote accountability for those perpetuating violence and causing turmoil in the West Bank by imposing sanctions on three Israeli individuals and two associated entities involved in undermining stability in the West Bank.

There is no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion. The United States is committed to enduring peace and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis alike and will continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for those engaging in actions that threaten the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank.