U.S. Arms Restrictions on Nicaragua

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: The United States is today imposing restrictions on the import and export of U.S. origin defense articles and defense services destined for or originating in Nicaragua. The Department of State has amended the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to update the defense trade policy toward Nicaragua.

The United States remains deeply concerned about continuing brutal repression by Ortega-Murillo authorities against the people of Nicaragua, to include recent sham elections on the Caribbean coast populated mainly by Indigenous individuals and Afro-descendants. The United States will continue to use all available diplomatic and economic tools to promote accountability for the Ortega-Murillo regime and to support the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Nicaraguans as they pursue a more just and prosperous future.