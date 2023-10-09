Talal Qureshi graces NY Times Square with his album ‘TURBO’

(Web Desk) : Times Square is witnessing another Pakistani artist standing tall as Talal Qureshi, the renowned music producer and singer, graces the heart of New York after dropping his latest album, TURBO.

Known for his skilful fusion of classical Pakistani music and modern electronic elements, Talal’s TURBO is an album that expertly bridges cultural gaps and includes collaborations with other talented artists such as Zaw Ali, Zahoor, Blal Bloch, Natasha Noorani and Maanu.

Some of the tracks included are Kali Raat, a collaboration with Zaw, SOLA featuring Zahoor, KUNDI with Blal Bloch and Yashraj, Phooloun Ki Raani featuring Natasha and Maanu, Aya (Not Honey Version) with Mitika and Yashraj, and Jaan Meri with Natasha.

Talal’s feature in NYC is part of Spotify’s move to promote local music globally, as per a press release. He is the first Pakistani artist to receive on-ground support from the app for the launch of his album, enabling him to introduce his music to the world.

Earlier, Talal garnered global attention by becoming the first Pakistani artist to be featured on the stadium LED boards during FCB’s thrilling match against Sevilla at the Estadio Olímpic Lluís Companys.

“This platform has been instrumental in helping me share TURBO with the world and I couldn’t have imagined a better way to launch my album. I had tears rolling down my face when I found out that I’m the first Pakistani artist with my name / album being displayed at Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, Barcelona. I’m grateful,” commented an ecstatic Talal.