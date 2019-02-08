Taliban and ISIS-K men killed in operations

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least eight militants affiliated with the Taliban and ISIS Khurasan (ISIS-K) were killed during the separate operations conducted by the Afghan and Coalition Forces.

According to informed military sources, the militants were killed in Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar, and Helmand provinces in the past 24 hours.

The sources further added that the Afghan Special Forces conducted a raid in Daymirdad district of Wardak province killing 2 Taliban fighters and destroying bomb making materials.

A coalition air strike killed 2 ISIS-K fighters in Khugyani district of Nangarhar while 2 other ISIS-K militants were killed in Afghan Special Forces operations in the same district, the sources added.

In the meantime, the Afghan Special Forces conducted a raid in Nahr-e Saraj of Helmand province killing 2 Taliban fighters and destroying a house-borne IED. The anti-government armed militants including Taliban have not commented regarding the operations so far. (Khaama Press)