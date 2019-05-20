Taliban attack police checkpoint in Kabul, killing three officers

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): Taliban fighters attacked a police checkpoint at a southern outskirt of Kabul city, killing three officers and wounding another three, interior ministry confirmed.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the ministry said that the attack was carried out late Sunday in the Dogh Abad neighborhood Police District 7. He said that two assailants were killed and two others injured.

Rahimi cited the survivor officers that they were breaking fast when came under attack by six assailants two of whom managed to flee after the attack.

Another source in the interior ministry said that six officers were present at the checkpoint: “One was guarding, two were praying and three others were breaking their fast,” the source said, asking not to be named.

Images from the checkpoint went viral showing blood drop on the bread and dishes that the officers were eating.

The checkpoint is located near the new parliament building, a multimillion-dollar structure donated by India.

Taliban claimed responsibility, saying that only two of their fighters were wounded.

This is the second attack by Taliban in the holy month of Ramazan, as the insurgents rejected last Loya Jirga’s last month request for a ceasefire during the fasting month.

The militants said that their “jihad” would bring more rewards in Ramazan. The insurgents attacked an American non-government organization named ‘Counterpart’ some two weeks ago inside the Kabul city, in which nine civilians were killed and at least 20 wounded.