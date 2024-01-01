Taliban detains Vajeh publishing employee

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Taliban security forces forcefully detained an employee of the Vajeh Publishing House and Bookstore. Qasim Farzam, the head of publications at Vajeh Publishing, revealed that the Taliban violently apprehended one of their colleagues. Qasim Farzam, responsible for publications at Vajeh, posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday 10th of January that the Taliban once again visited bookstores and confiscated numerous books. Farzam added that one of his colleagues who resisted the Taliban’s actions was brutally subjected to physical violence, with a cover over their head, and forcibly transported. Previously, the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education had ordered the collection of all non-religious books and those believed to influence people’s beliefs from university libraries. The incident highlights the continued challenges and restrictions faced by those involved in publishing and education in the country under Taliban control. The actions of the Taliban have raised concerns about freedom of expression and access to knowledge in the country. Since the political landscape shifted in August 2021, the country has witnessed a series of restrictions imposed on various fronts, including media, publishing houses, education, especially for girls, and universities. These measures have had a significant impact on the freedom of expression and access to education in the country. In a concerning development, there have been reports of girls being detained across Kabul city simply for not adhering to what the authorities consider a “proper hijab.” These girls are then taken to police stations, sparking outrage among the public. Critics argue that such actions constitute a violation of human rights and women’s rights, while also undermining the principles of freedom of expression. National and international figures and organizations have joined in condemning these actions, highlighting the urgent need for addressing such issues in the country.