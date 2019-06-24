Taliban militant killed while planting a bomb

Monitoring Desk

GHAZNI: A Taliban militant was killed in a premature bomb explosion in Ghazni province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the Taliban militant was planting an improvised explosive in the tomb of Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi when it went off prematurely.

The statement further added that the explosion instantly killed the Taliban mine planter. The ministry of interior also added that explosion also wounded another Taliban militant.

The Taliban militants have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Taliban militants frequently use improvised explosive devices as the weapon of their choice to target the security personnel and government workers.

However, the improvised explosive devices often inflict casualties on ordinary civilians besides killing or wounding Taliban mine planters. (Khaama Press)