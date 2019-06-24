Afghan traders conclude contracts, commitments worth $75m in exhibition

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan traders concluded deals to export agricultural products worth $75 million in Mumbai Exhibition.

The ministry of agriculture said the Afghan traders concluded contracts and commitments worth $75 million during the exhibition. A spokesman for the ministry of agriculture Akbar Rustami said the authorities were predicting to conclude contracts worth $30 million in the exhibition.

However, he said the Afghan traders concluded contracts worth 32 million US Dollars during the first day of the exhibition only.

Rustami also added that the Afghan traders concluded additional contracts and commitments worth 43 million US Dollars during the second day of the exhibition.

The two-day exhibition titled “Nature’s Best” was organized with the help of the Commercial Horticulture and Agricultural Marketing Program (CHAMP).

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) also supported the exhibition. (Khaama Press)