Taliban poses no security issue to Iran: Iranian Official

KABUL (Agencies): Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has stated in his latest remarks that “Taliban” has not posed any security issues in Iran.

According to ISNA, the news agency affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Ahmadian made these statements on Wednesday, the 17th of January, during a program called “National Excellence” held at the central building of Islamic Azad University.

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has mentioned that the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards how to interact with the Taliban regime has led to Iran being the only place where security problems have not arisen.

In his remarks, he has indirectly compared the Taliban with Hamas in Gaza, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted a unified approach regarding its interactions with these two groups. This Iranian official has not made any references to the Taliban’s relationships with other neighboring countries in Afghanistan or the increase in insecurity in the region.

However, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, several skirmishes have taken place between the Taliban and Iranian forces.

These conflicts have arisen primarily due to border issues, disputes over water rights, and the influx of Afghan refugees into Iran.

While Iran has generally adopted a cautious approach in its dealings with the Taliban government, these tensions along the Afghan-Iranian border highlight the complex dynamics and challenges faced by both sides in maintaining stability and security in the region. Efforts to address these issues and foster cooperation between Iran and the Taliban continue to be a critical concern for regional stability.

Despite these, the Iranian official believes that the Taliban regime has not caused any security issues in Iran, making it the only place where this is the case.