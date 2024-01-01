Contract for extraction work of Herat oil field soon: Dalawar

KABUL (BNA): The Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Sheikh Shahabuddin Dalawar, recently held a meeting with Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, to discuss the ministry’s plans and accomplishments.

Dalawar highlighted the signing of contracts for the establishment of three significant cement projects in the provinces of Herat and Kandahar, with a total investment of four hundred million dollars. He also announced the finalization of agreements for five substantial iron ore mining projects involving both local and international companies.

During the discussion, Dalawar stressed the importance of contract transparency, the prevention of smuggling and illegal mining, and the improved management of the nation’s mineral resources. He drew attention to the mining activities in Panjshir, where 450 mining licenses have been issued, creating job opportunities for approximately ten thousand locals. Dalawar also spoke about the active oil wells in the Darya Amu River, which extract 1100 tons of oil daily. Plans for the future expansion of the Herat oil sector, spanning 23 square kilometers across ten blocks, were also discussed.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum’s efforts in job creation within the mining sector were recognized, with around 150,000 individuals currently employed both directly and indirectly.

Mujahid commended the ministry’s initiatives, acknowledging their significant contribution to the country’s economic growth and job creation.