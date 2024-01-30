Taliban Takeover Fuels TTP Resurgence, State Dept Warns”

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: The U.S. State Department, in communication with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), has underscored the concerning resurgence of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) following the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan. According to reports, the TTP has capitalized on the vacuum created by the Taliban’s ascension to power, resulting in a notable escalation in attacks, particularly targeting Pakistan. The frequency of TTP assaults, especially along the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border, has surged, posing a significant security challenge for both nations.

The revelations from the State Department point to a troubling trend of destabilization in the region, with the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan inadvertently emboldening extremist elements such as the TTP. As Pakistan grapples with the mounting security threats emanating from across its border, there are growing concerns about the potential spillover effects on regional stability. The resurgence of the TTP underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts among regional actors and the international community to address the root causes of extremism and prevent further escalation of violence in the fragile Afghan-Pakistani border region.

https://www.sigar.mil/pdf/quarterlyreports/2024-01-30qr-section2.pdf#page=9