Talpur lauds work of Social Welfare Dept

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Tariq Ali Talpur, visited the office of the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.

On this occasion, the Secretary of Social Welfare, Sajid Jamal Abro, informed the provincial minister about the operational framework of the department. Director General of Social Welfare, Nisar Sheikh, and Director General of Sindh Child Protection Authority, Moazzam Marri, also briefed the provincial minister about the work.

Provincial Minister Tariq Ali Talpur expressed satisfaction over the work of the department and directed that there is a need for improvement in the various institutions run by the department at the field level.

The provincial minister warned that strict action will be taken against those who do not fulfill their responsibilities properly.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Tariq Ali Talpur, said, “I will personally monitor all the offices and make surprise visits.”

The provincial minister also directed to complete all the projects on time.