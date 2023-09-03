Task Force announces reduced loadshedding in high recovery rate areas

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s task force on power theft has announced a significant reduction in load shedding in areas where consumer recovery efforts have been successful.

The decision was taken in the 2nd meeting Presided by Muhammad Abid Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Chief Executive Officer of PESCO, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers.

The meeting was told that in just a short span of 15 days, this operation has yielded remarkable results.

Over 7,454 electricity connections involved in power theft have been disconnected and fines and arrears amounting to more than 15 crore rupees have been successfully recovered.

Collectively, the PESCO, district administration, and the police have conducted more than 3,000 raids in various districts of the province, focusing on illegal power users. In the process, connections of over 5,000 commercial and residential consumers engaged in power theft have been disconnected.

Cases have been registered against 3,000 individuals, leading to the arrest of hundreds of individuals involved in this unlawful activity.

PESCO officials said in the meeting that the procedure for arrear payments in instalments has been approved to facilitate the consumers.

The meeting was informed that, post-September 30, PESCO will distribute one lakh meters, streamlining the electricity installation process for the consumers.

Expressing his satisfaction with the performance of PESCO, the district administration, and the police thus far, Head of Task Force, Muhammad Abid Majeed emphasized the need to maintain momentum in achieving recovery targets and controlling illegal power usage.

He urged the continuation of the public awareness campaign as a crucial component of the operation’s success.