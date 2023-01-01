PHC: Police didn’t perform their duties

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah declared null & void First Information Report (FIR) in human trafficking registered by police while declared the FIR registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is legal and valid, on Wednesday.

The counsel argued that the petition Farid Ullah was booked in two FIRs separately lodged by police and FIA in human trafficking. He further argued to quash police’s FIR because it is Mala Fade case.

Additional Director FIA Abdur Rehman Afridi informed that police has no jurisdiction to registered FIR in human trafficking and added that police has misused its power.

However, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim observed that it isn’t their responsibility while adding that the police didn’t perform own duty but intervening in the jurisdiction of others and remarked that FIA is competent authority in this regard.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that police only sitting on chairs but didn’t aware about their duties and responsibilities while observed that court will impose fine in this regard.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah vacated police FIR against Farid Ullah while sustain FIA case in human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan has forwarded former Advisor for Commerce Abdul Kareem bail plea to Justice Ijaz Anwar court because initial hearing was concluded before the same bench.

The counsel argued that in last Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim refused from hearing the petition while Chief Justice observed that Justice Ijaz Anwar will hear it because earlier hearing was made before him.