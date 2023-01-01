Tax hurdles stifle auto industry

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Abdul Rehman Aziz, Chairman of the Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) said that the implementation of 37 to 43 percent taxes on cars is a major obstacle for the development of the auto industry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Auto Show 2023 at the Expo Center, Chairman Aziz said that the government should stop taxing the auto industry like a milk cow and reduce taxes instead.

He said that the auto industry is not limited to passenger cars and SUVs, and that government taxes should be reduced to expand the manufacturing base and put the crisis-stricken industry on the path to recovery.

Chairman Aziz said that there are around 300,000 companies manufacturing thousands of car parts, which play a major role in increasing the country’s industrial output and providing large-scale employment. (INP)