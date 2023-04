DUBAI (Agencies): Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia’s king to visit the country, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the two regional rivals agreed to resume diplomatic ties following a China-brokered agreement in March.

“Iranian President (Ebrahim Raisi) has sent an invitation to the Saudi king,” Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.

Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions.