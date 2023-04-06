TFP  Editor calls on Furqat Sidiqov, the new Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the United States 

F.P Report

Washington DC: Managing Editor of The Frontier Post (TFP), Jalil Afridi called on the new Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the United States, Excellency Furqat Sidiqov. Press Attaché of Uzbekistan, Kozimkhon Khuiaev was also present on the occasion.

Excellency Furqat shared his fond memories in Pakistan and highlighted the growing business relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Mr Afridi shared his dream of seeing railroad track connecting the city of Peshawar in Pakistan to Uzbekistan. It is pertinent to mention here that Uzbekistan has already built a rail track from Uzbekistan to the city of Mazare Sharif in Afghanistan.

Mr Afridi thanked the Ambassador for sparing the time to meet him and extended full cooperation in highlighting the development taking place in Uzbekistan.

Excellency Furqat Sidiqov was born on February 7, 1971 in Tashkent and graduated from Tashkent State Technical University in 1993.

From 1993-1995 Mr Furqat worked as senior specialist of “UzDaewoo Electronics” a joint venture.

From 1995-1996 , he worked as an employee of the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

From 1996-2002, he was a senior researcher at the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

From 2002-2007, Excellency Furqat served as Attaché of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the USA.

From 2007-2011 he was again appointed as researcher of the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

From 2011-2015, he was the First Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the USA.

From 2015-2020 – he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

From 2020-2022, Excellency Furqat Sidiqov served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Excellency Furqat Sidiqov knows Russian, English and is very well versed in Urdu. He is also blessed with four children.

Excellency Furqat Sidiqov has replaced his predecessor Excellency Javlon Vakhabov.